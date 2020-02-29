IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The 14th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played between India and Sri Lanka. India have won all their three group matches so far to become the first team to enter the semi-finals. Sri Lanka have played two matches so far and lost both. They will be looking for their first win of and keep themselves alive in the semi-finals race.

The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh edition of the tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST

At Junction Oval, Melbourne

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 SQUADS

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sathya Sandeepani

