<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>IND vs SL: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Sri Lanka tour of India 3rd T20I Match India vs Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:00 PM IST January 10:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India are faced with a tricky decision ahead of the third and final Twnety20 International against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Will captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a> and the think tank want to test their bench strength the likes of <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/manish-pandey">Manish Pandey</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sanju-samson">Sanju Samson</a>, who have been trying hard to break into the batting order? <p></p> <p></p>The three-match series was reduced to a two-match affair after the series opener in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled. The hosts dished out a clinical performance and defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Indore. <p></p> <p></p>With a series win at stake, the focus will be on India's think tank. Will they want to go ahead with the same winning combination in a bid to clinch the series or will they try out different combinations and think of the bigger picture which is the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/t20-world-cup">2020 ICC T20 World Cup</a> in Australia this year. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss</strong> at 6:30 PM IST <strong>Match begins</strong> at 7:00 PM IST <p></p><h2>Details of how and where you can follow the action LIVE:</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs Sri Lanka 3<sup>rd</sup> T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> January 10 (Friday) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where:</strong> Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 7 pm IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Weather:</strong> Clear skies with a maximum high of 29 degrees Celsius <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports Network (in India) <p></p> <p></p><strong>LIVE Streaming:</strong> Hotstar <p></p><h2><strong>IND vs SL </strong>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper </strong> Rishabh Pant, Kusal Perera <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters </strong>Shikhar Dhawan (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Danushka Gunathilaka <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong>Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong>Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini (VC) <p></p><h2>IND vs SL Probable Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka:</strong> Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan. <p></p><h2>IND vs SL Squad:</h2> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka:</strong> Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews/Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.