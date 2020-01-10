Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SL: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Sri Lanka tour of India 3rd T20I Match India vs Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:00 PM IST January 10:

India are faced with a tricky decision ahead of the third and final Twnety20 International against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Will captain Virat Kohli and the think tank want to test their bench strength the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who have been trying hard to break into the batting order?

The three-match series was reduced to a two-match affair after the series opener in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled. The hosts dished out a clinical performance and defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Indore.

With a series win at stake, the focus will be on India’s think tank. Will they want to go ahead with the same winning combination in a bid to clinch the series or will they try out different combinations and think of the bigger picture which is the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

Toss at 6:30 PM IST Match begins at 7:00 PM IST

Details of how and where you can follow the action LIVE:

What: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

When: January 10 (Friday)

Where: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7 pm IST

Weather: Clear skies with a maximum high of 29 degrees Celsius

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Kusal Perera

Batters Shikhar Dhawan (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-Rounders Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini (VC)

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan.

IND vs SL Squad:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews/Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

