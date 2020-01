Dream11 Team Prediction India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 2020: Captain And Vice Captain For Today's ICC Under-19

Toss at 1:00 PM IST Match begins at 1:30 PM IST. India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Dream11 Team Prediction for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match in Johannesburg.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

IN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Dion Myers (vice-captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete, Priyam Garg, Wesley Madhevere, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

IN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Squads

Zimbabwe U19: Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Gareth Chirawu, Priviledge Chesa, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

India U19: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

