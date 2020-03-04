Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs England Women Semifinal 1 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match IN-W vs EN-W in Sydney: In the semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, India women will take on England eves at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday (March 5). Firm title contenders after a sensational unbeaten run in the group stages, India will have to ensure a solid all-round performance to get the better of formidable England in the semifinals of the ICC women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. India have been the best side so far and they would be seeking their maiden final appearance in the showpiece’s history with a win over England on Thursday.

In the earlier seven editions, India have never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances. They began with a win over defending champions Australia and since then have gathered strength with every match, beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches.

The Indians are in red-hot form, but history favours England as they have won all the five matches played between the two sides in this tournament. The last time, the two teams met in a T20 World Cup, England won by eight wickets in the semifinals in West Indies.

Before that, India lost in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016 editions – all in group stages. Seven players in this Indian team played in that semifinal and they would be looking to turn the tables on the Englishwomen this time.

TOSS – The toss between India Women and England Women will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taniya Bhatia

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana, Fran Wilson, Shafali Verma (VC), Heather Knight

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver (C)

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Sarah Glenn, Shikha Pandey

IN-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers/Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

IN-W vs EN-W SQUADS

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

