ISL vs PES Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league's history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

Here is today’s ISL vs PES Dream11 pick for Cricket

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (captain), Luke Ronchi (vic-captain), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Colin Ingram, Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Wahab Riaz

ISL vs PES Dream11 match schedule

Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISL vs PES Dream11 SQUADS

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (captain), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (wk), Hasan Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Daren Sammy (captain), Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali

