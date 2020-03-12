Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2020 Match 26 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match KAR vs LAH at National Stadium: In an exciting Pakistan Super League 2020 clash, hosts Karachi Kings will eye revenge against Lahore Qalandars when the two teams meet at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday evening. The PSL 2020 match will start at 7.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST). In their last meeting in the T20 league a few days back, Lahore pulled off a terrific eight-wicket win and completely dominated Karachi in all departments. That was also Qalandars’ third straight victory in the competition and it has also consolidated their position at the third spot in the standings. They have won four out of the eight matches they have played.

Meanwhile, Karachi are desperately searching for a win as the look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kings have played seven matches so far – winning three and losing the same number of matches while the one match was abandoned due to rain. Kings will largely depend on the likes of Babar Azam and Alex Hales to counter Lahore’s bowling unit which includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Samit Patel. Karachi’s trump card would still be Mohammad Amir who has been bowling well in this season so far.

TOSS – The toss between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

Batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Babar Azam, Alex Hales (C)

All-Rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Cameron Delport

Bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (VC), Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan

KAR vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton (wk), Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan.

KAR vs LAH SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Awais Zia.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan, Dane Vilas.

