Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos Match 10 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match MT vs MWR in Harare: In the match number 10 of the ongoing Pro50 Championship 2020, Matabeleland Tuskers will take on a Mid West Rhinos in an exciting match at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday (February 12). Currently ranked second in the points table with seven points under their belt, Tuskers will be aiming to take a shot to regain the top spot in the league. Meanwhile, Mid West Rhinos have not won a single game in the competition and would like to change that on Wednesday. Their players have failed to produce consistent performances both with bat and ball which has hurt their chances badly. Rhinos would be looking to get back on the winning track in the upcoming match. The 10th game of the Pro50 championship 2020 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

TOSS – The toss between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cunningham Ncube, Nyasha Mayavo

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Prince Masvaure

All-rounders: Trevor Chibvongodze, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba

MT vs MWR Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers: Brian Chari (C), Cunningham Ncube (WK), Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Earnest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa.

Mid West Rhinos: Trevor Chibvongodze, Prince Masvaure (C), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Remembrance Nyathi, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tafara Chingwara.

MT vs MWR SQUADS

Matabeleland Tuskers: Brian Chari (C), Cunningham Ncube (wk), Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Earnest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, Arsh Jha.

Mid West Rhinos: Trevor Gwandu, Bright Matsiwe, Trevor Chibvongodze, Prince Masvaure (C), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Remembrance Nyathi, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tafara Chingwara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Matabeleland Tuskers Dream11 Team/ Mid West Rhinos Dream11 Team/ MT Dream11 Team/ MWR Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.