Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Big Bash League BBL 2019-20 Match 22 STA vs REN at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne 1:40 pm IST January 4: STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. Also Check Melbourne Stars Dream 11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 1:10 pm IST Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb, Beau Webster, Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn

STA vs REN Squads

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Peter Handscomb (wk), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Hilton Cartwright

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Cooper

