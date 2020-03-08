MUL vs ISL Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Lahore Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

Here is today’s MUL vs ISL Dream11 pick for Cricket

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team

Luke Ronchi (captain), Rilee Rossouw (vice captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir

MUL vs ISL Dream11 match schedule

Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

MUL vs ISL Dream11 SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Shadab Khan (captain), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees, Dawid Malan, Muhammad Musa, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Philip Salt, Amad Butt, Saif Badar, Hussain Talat

Check Dream11 Prediction / Islamabad United Dream11 Team / Multan Sultans Dream11 Team / Cricket MUL vs ISL Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.