Dream11 Team Prediction New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 26 NSW-W vs WF-W in Sydney: In the match number 26 of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, table-toppers New South Wales (NSW) Women will take on Western Australia Women at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Thursday (February 5). NSW continued their dominant run in the fifty-over competition as they defeated Tasmania Women in a thriller of a contest in their last outing. While chasing a relatively low score of 201, the table-toppers somehow won the match by just one wicket. They will now face Western Australia who are fighting for the second spot along with Queensland. This is the final league match for both the sides and while the NSW have already qualified for the final, Western Australia will need to win this game and then hope for the Queensland to not win against South Australia by a huge margin.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales Women and Western Australia Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Megan Banting

Batters Phoebe Litchfield, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo

All-Rounders Rene Farrell, Rachel Trenaman, Nicole Bolton (C), Hannah Darlington

Bowlers Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith (VC), Taneale Peschel

NSW-W vs WF-W Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Rachel Trenaman, Maddy Darke (WK), Tahlia Wilson, Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Lisa Griffith (C), Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King.

NSW-W vs WF-W SQUADS

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith (C), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, and Tahlia Wilson.

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Ash King, Emma King, Heather Graham, Sheldyn Cooper, Megan Banting, Emma Inglis, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall.

