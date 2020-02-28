NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh. New lost to Group A topper India in their previous match and will aim to bounce back. Bangladesh have lost both their matches so far and would target their first victory of the tournament.

The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh edition of the tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

Here is today’s NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 pick for Cricket

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine (captain), Leigh Kasperek (vice-captain), Rachel Priest, Sanjida Islam, Maddy Green, Murshida Khatun, Amelia Kerr, Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Lea Tahuhu, Rumana Ahmed

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 5:30 AM IST

At Junction Oval, Melbourne

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 SQUADS

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (captain), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Ayasha Rahman

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins

