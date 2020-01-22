Dream11 Team Prediction

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group C Match 14 PAK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 at Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 22:

Pakistan will look to seal their spot in the knockouts with a win over Zimbabwe in the Group C game that is going to take place on Wednesday at Potchefstroom. The Pakistan bowlers were lethal against Scotland where they bundled out their opposition for merely 75 runs. For Zimbabwe, it will be about surviving the wrath of the Pakistan bowlers.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

PAK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team

Keeper Rohail Nazir, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batters Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Milton Shumba

All-Rounders Tahir Hussain (C), Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers

Bowlers Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim (VC), Sakhumuzi Ndlela

Predicted XI

Pakistan Under-19s

Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tahir Hussain.

Zimbabwe Under-19s

Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

Pakistan Under-19s

Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tahir Hussain, Abdul Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Khan

Zimbabwe Under-19s

Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brandon James, Priviledge Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim.

