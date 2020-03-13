Dream11 Team Prediction

PES vs MUL, PSL 2020 Match 27: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 7:30 PM IST:

While Multan Sultans are at the top of the table, Peshawar Zalmi finds themselves at the third spot. On Friday, both the sides will lock horns in what is expected to be a humdinger. The Sultans will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table, whereas the Zalmi will look to close-in on the second spot with a win.

TOSS – The toss between Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Kamran Akmal

Batsmen R Rossouw, James Vince, Haider Ali

All-rounders- Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali (VC), Shoaib Malik (C)

Bowlers Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas

Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Multan Sultans

James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir

SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans

James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ MUL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.