Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa U19 vs Nigeria U19 2020: Captain And Vice Captain For Today's ICC Und

SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa U19 vs Nigeria U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 in Pretoria at 1:30 PM IST January 14: SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match, South Africa U19 vs Nigeria U19: Between South Africa U19 and Nigeria U19. Also Check South Africa U19 Dream 11 Team Player List, Nigeria U19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Ahead of the tournament proper that gets underway from January 17, each participating team will play two warm-up matches in the space of four days.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Jonathan Bird (captain), Tiaan van Vuuren (vice-captain), Luke Beaufort, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Andrew Louw, Peter Aho, Bryce Parsons, Sylvester Okpe, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete

SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Squads

South Africa Under-19: Gerald Coetzee, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Bryce Parsons (captain), Khanya Cotani (wk), Andrew Louw, Tiaan van Vuuren, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane

Nigeria Under-19: Sylvester Okpe (captain), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh

Check Dream11 Prediction / SA-U19 Dream11 Team / NIG-U19 Blasters Dream11 Team / South Africa U19 Dream11 Team / Nigeria U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more