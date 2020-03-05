Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semifinal 2 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA-W vs AU-W in Sydney: In the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa Women will take on the hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday (March 5). The line-up for the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was confirmed after a gripping group stage came to an end.

In the final group stage match of the quadrennial event, Proteas and West Indies were awarded a point after no play was possible due to rain at the Sydney Showground. Hosts Australia, having booked their place in the knockout stages with victory over New Zealand on Monday and placed second in Group A, face 2014 semifinalists South Africa. The winners will go into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final, to be played on March 8, International Women’s Day, at the MCG. Australia have won the tournament four times and England won the inaugural edition back in 2009.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women and Australia Women will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shermaine Campbell

Batters Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Javeria Khan

All-Rounders- Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Bismah Mahroof (VC)

Bowlers- Shamilia Connell, Anam Amin, Daina Baig

SA-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux/Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

SA-W vs AU-W SQUADS

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly Strano.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

