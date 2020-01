Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Un

Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Plate Semi-Final 1 SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 30: SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Scotland Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19. See Match Between Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19. Also Check Sri Lanka Under-19 Dream 11 Team Player List, Scotland Under-19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Dilshan Madhushanka, Ravindu Rasantha, Navod Paranavithana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Uzzair Shah

Top Picks

Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha, Uzzair Shah, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Tomas Mackintosh

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team

Tomas Mackintosh, Nipun Dananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Uzzair Shah, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan (VICE CAPTAIN), Daniel Cairns, Dilshan Madhushanka (CAPTAIN), Matheesha Pathirana, Kess Sajjad.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XI

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Mohammed Shamaaz, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Scotland Under-19s: Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Callum Grant, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns, Daniel Cairns

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Mohammed Shamaaz, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Amshi de Silva

Scotland Under-19s: Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Callum Grant, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns, Daniel Cairns, Charlie Peet, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Euan McBeth, Lyle Robertson

Check Dream11 Prediction / SL-U19 Dream11 Team / Sri Lanka Under-19 Dream11 Team / Scotland Under-19 Dream11 Team / SCO-U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more