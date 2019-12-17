<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington vs Central Districts Super Smash 2019-20 Cricket Tips For Today's Match WEL vs CD of Men's Super Smash 2019-20 in Wellington: Central District won their opening game against Northern Knights with utmost dominance. Their batting unit did a commendable job as everyone looked in touch with the bat as they posted a mammoth total of 221 runs on the board. Later on, their bowlers also defended it successfully and helped their side in winning the match by a big margin of 120 runs. Wellington also did a convincing job in their previous match with bowlers and batsmen contributing well in their respective departments. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between Wellington and Central Districts will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 18. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 8.40 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Basin Reserve, Wellington. <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper </strong> Devon Conway <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen Christian Leopard (vice-captain)</strong>, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> <strong>James Neesham (captain)</strong>, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludic <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong>Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ryan Watson <p></p><h2>WEL vs CD Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Wellington:</strong> Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (captain), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central Districts:</strong> Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Christian Leopard, Willem Ludic, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner/Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, George Worker <p></p><h2>WEL vs CD SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Wellington Squad:</strong> Devon Conway (w), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Fraser Colson <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central Districts Squad:</strong> George Worker, Dane Cleaver (w), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ Wellington Dream11 Team/ Central Districts Dream11 Team/ WEL Dream11 Team/ CD Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>