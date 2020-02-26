Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match 8, Group B – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match WI-W vs PK-W in Canberra: In the match no. 8 of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (February 26). Riding high on confidence after a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Thailand, West Indies will once again expect their skipper Stafanie Taylor to fire from the front. She displayed an all-round performance to power Windies to an easy victory. With a strong performance against Pakistan, the 2016 champions will be aiming to take another step towards securing a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their warm-up fixture against Bangladesh and will be hoping to start their campaign afresh. Pakistan eves have lost won just six out of their 14 games since the last T20 World Cup, two of which have come against the West Indies, including a heartbreaking super-over defeat in Karachi last February.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shermaine Campbell

Batters Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Javeria Khan

All-Rounders- Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Bismah Mahroof (VC)

Bowlers- Shamilia Connell, Anam Amin, Daina Baig

WI-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Daina Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Shermaine Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed.

WI-W vs PK-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chaldean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah.

