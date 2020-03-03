Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Match 20, Group B – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match WI-W vs SA-W in Sydney: In the match no. 20 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, West Indies women will take on South African eves at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday (March 3). This is the last league stage encounter of the quadrennial event which is underway in Australia at the moment. West Indies have already been knocked out of the tournament and will go into this contest to spoil Proteas women’s party. However, this is an extremely important game for South Africa as a win in this game will give them the top spot in the group B. Dane van Niekerk-led side will be buoyed by Marizanne Kapp’s strong return in the previous game – against Pakistan – after sitting out the Thailand fixture due to an illness

A win in their last league game against West Indies will mean SA will face Australia in the semis and a defeat would square them off against the unbeaten Indian side. Struggling with injuries to some of their key players, West Indies will leave no stone unturned to end the tournament on a high.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shemaine Campbelle, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty

Batters Chedean Nation, Sune Luus (VC), Laura Wolvaardt

All-Rounders- Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk

Bowlers- Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabnim Ismail (C)

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbell (WK), Sheneta Grimmond/Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper/Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ West Indies Women Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ WI-W Dream11 Team/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.