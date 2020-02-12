Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rangers vs Mountaineers Match 9 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match RAN vs MOU in Harare: In the match number 9 of the ongoing Pro50 Championship 2020, top-ranked Mountaineers will take on a low on confidence Rangers side in an exciting match at the Old Hararians, Harare on Wednesday (February 12). With three wins out of four matches they have played so far, Mountaineers (8 points) have managed to hold on to their number one spot in the table. Meanwhile, Rangers have played three matches in the tournament and had lost all their games. They are in the last position of the points table.

Mountaineers batting unit looks strong on paper with the likes of – Richmond Mutumbami, Joylord Gumbie and Roy Kaia performing consistently. Mountaineers will once again bank on their rich vein of form as they take on Rangers, who will be more than eager to arrest their downslide.

TOSS – The toss between Rangers and Mountaineers will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Richmond Mutumbami (C), Joylord Gumbie

Batters Kevin Kasuza, Marshal Takodza, Brendan Taylor

All-Rounders Roy Kaia (VC), Shingi Masakadza, Clive Chitumba

Bowlers Victor Nyauchi, Manson Chikowero, Kudakwashe Macheka

RAN vs MOU Probable Playing XIs

Rangers: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Imbayago (wk), Brendan Taylor, Clive Chitumba (C), Johnathan Campbell, Daniel Zvidzai, Marshal Takodza, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Kudakwashe Macheka.

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami (C/wk), Shingi Masakadza, Kudzai Sauramba, Gary Chirimuuta, Donald Tiripano, William Mashinge, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi.

RAN vs MOU SQUADS

Rangers: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Imbayago (wk), Brendan Taylor, Clive Chitumba (C), Johnathan Campbell, Daniel Zvidzai, Marshal Takodza, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Kudakwashe Macheka, Alvin Chiradza, Davis Murwendo.

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami (C/wk), Shingi Masakadza, Kudzai Sauramba, Gary Chirimuuta, Donald Tiripano, William Mashinge, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara, Tinashe Muchawaya

