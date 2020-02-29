Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa and Australia 1st ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in Paarl: Australia beat South Africa 2-1 in the three match T20I seres with big victories in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They will be aiming to put up a repeat of the show in ODI series as well which gets underway from Saturday. The two teams will play in three ODIs in Paarl (February 29), Bloemfontein (March 4) and Potchesfroom (March 7). South Africa will hope to move over the T20I series defeat and aim to bounce back. They are missing the services of experienced campaigner Faf du Plessis who was dropped with Quinton de Kock named as the new ODI captain.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

SA vs AUS My Dream11 Team

David Warner (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Steven Smith, Temba Bavuma, Marnus Labuschagne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Anrich Nortje

SA vs AUS SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson

