Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in at George’s Park in Port Elizabeth: Australia are touring South Africa for the first time since their ill-fated tour of 2018 when a ball-tampering scandal resulted in lengthy bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. During the tour, an ugly exchange between Warner and Quinton de Kock also made the headlines. After almost two years since that incident, expect sparks to fly when the two teams meet again on South Africa soil. They will play in three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

David Warner (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, JJ Smuts, Bjorn Fortuin, Pite van Biljon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson

