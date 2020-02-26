Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa and Australia 3rd T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in Cape Town: With the series level at 1-1, South Africa and Australia will be keen to give it their all in the third and final T20I in Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday (February 26). Both teams have questions to answer and a few boxes to tick ahead of the series decider. While Australia’s top order is one of the most dangerous units in world cricket, the middle order isn’t quite as seasoned and can be susceptible under pressure. South Africa probed that weakness in the last match in Port Elizabeth.

For the hosts South Africa, the middle order remains a concern as well. Rassie van der Dussen played a useful hand from No.4 in the previous match. The home side will hope that he can continue in a similar fashion. In the bowling department, there is a tendency to blow hot and cold. But with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi showing fine form, it will provide a source of confidence to the Proteas. Also, South Africa, who haven’t won a bilateral series in any format since March 2019 will be desperate to end that streak. They would like to change that against Australia at Newlands.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock and Alex Carey

Batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen

All-Rounders- Ashton Agar

Bowlers- Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi (vc) and Anrich Nortje

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/wk), Temba Bavuma/Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

SA vs AUS SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson.

