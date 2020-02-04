Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs England 1st ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs ENG in Cape Town: After a disappointing 3-1 defeat in the four-match Test series, South Africa will look start afresh under the leadership of Quinton de Kock in the three-match ODI rubber against England on Tuesday (February 4). Despite starting with an emphatic win in the first Test Centurion, South Africa fizzled away rapidly in the remainder of the series. They will face an uphill task as they take ong Eoin Morgan’s No.1-ranked ODI side that lifted its maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019 at home last year. Two WC heroes – all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler have been rested by England for the limited-overs assignment. However, the threat still looms large for the hosts as the form of big-hitting Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly and Test captain Joe Root will be a concern.

South Africa will also be without their Test captain Faf du Plessis and pace ace Kagiso Rabada. Du Plessis absence is likely to hurt the Proteas most as his ODI record features among the world’s best. Du Plessis’ absence paves the way for Temba Bavuma to make his long-awaited ODI return.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and England will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow (C), Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders- Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers- Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Lungi Ngidi, Tom Curran

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreyne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla.

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson.

SA vs ENG SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton.

