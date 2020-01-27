Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction United Arab Emirates U19 vs Scotland U19 Plate Quarterfinal 4 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 in Potchefstroom: In the Plate quarterfinal 4 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, United Arab Emirates U19 team will take on Scotland U19 men in the at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom on Tuesday (January 28). UAE have got off to a good start to their campaign by winning their opening game against Canada U19. But two back to back defeats ruled them out from the race of quarterfinals. With an aim to sign off on a high, it’s a big opportunity for UAE to outclass out-of-form Scotland in the upcoming game. For UAE, Figy John has done an impressive job with the bat, he is the leading run-scorer for his side in the competition. The southpaw has hammered 138 runs in three matches which includes a brilliant hundred. Meanwhile, UAE’s bowling line-up also wears a quite stable look.

On the other hand, Scotland are yet to taste their first win in the mega-event. With poor performances in all departments, Scots have failed to leave any mark in the ongoing tournament. They have to lift the level of their game if they want to win the match against UAE.

TOSS – The toss between United Arab Emirates U19 and Scotland U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind (C), Tomas Mackintosh

Batters Jonathan Figy, Ansh Tandon, Daniel Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Syed (Uzzair) Shah

All-Rounders Sean Fischer-Keogh (vc)

Bowlers Sanchit Sharma, Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet

UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UAE U19: Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind, Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan (WK), Akasha Tahir, Karthik Palaniappan, Sanchit Sharma, Rishabh Mukherjee.

Scotland U19: Angus Guy (C), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Syed (Uzzair) Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh.

UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 SQUADS

United Arab Emirates U19: Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan, Karthik Palaniappan, Sanchit Sharma, Akasha Tahir, Rishabh Mukherjee, Muhammad Farazuddin, Wasi Shah, Ali Naseer, Chathiyan Dashan.

Scotland U19: Angus Guy (C), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Euan McBeth, Rory Hanley, Lyle Robertson.

