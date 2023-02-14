Dreamt Of Playing In WPL, Heartbroken: England's Danielle Wyatt Emotional Message, As She Fails To Find Bids In Inaugural WPL Auction

Women's cricket witnessed the first towards one of the biggest revolutions with the inaugural WPL auction. Smriti Mnadhana grabbed the biggest purse as she joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of 3.40 crores.

The first-ever season of the Women's Premiere League would start on March 3 and would take place in the Brabourner and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Where many players grabbed a huge amount of money and found new homes in the WPL franchises, others were left disappointed as there were no bids for them in the highly stacked auction.

One such cricketer is England's, Danielle Wyatt. The English batter was also eager to find a spot in the inaugural season of WPL but remained unsold. The star batter expressed her disappointment via her Twitter.

Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken ? Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 14, 2023

She wrote "Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken (heartbreak emoji) Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket"

Another reason behind this was that there were only 5 franchises and each team could have a maximum of 18 players. The teams also had a limited budget of 12 Crores. Hence many big names like Danielle Wyatt couldn't find a spot in the inaugural season.

However, things would most likely change in future editions as more teams can be introduced and many more players would get a spot and chance top showcase their talent in the Women's Premiere League.