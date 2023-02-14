Dreamt Of Playing In WPL, Heartbroken: England's Danielle Wyatt Emotional Message, As She Fails To Find Bids In Inaugural WPL Auction
Women's cricket witnessed the first towards one of the biggest revolutions with the inaugural WPL auction. Smriti Mnadhana grabbed the biggest purse as she joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of 3.40 crores
New Delhi: Women's cricket witnessed the first towards one of the biggest revolutions with the inaugural WPL auction. Smriti Mnadhana grabbed the biggest purse as she joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of 3.40 crores. The first-ever season of the Women's Premiere League would start on March 3 and would take place in the Brabourner and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Where many players grabbed a huge amount of money and found new homes in the WPL franchises, others were left disappointed as there were no bids for them in the highly stacked auction. One such cricketer is England's, Danielle Wyatt. The English batter was also eager to find a spot in the inaugural season of WPL but remained unsold. The star batter expressed her disappointment via her Twitter.
She wrote "Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken (heartbreak emoji) Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket" Another reason behind this was that there were only 5 franchises and each team could have a maximum of 18 players. The teams also had a limited budget of 12 Crores. Hence many big names like Danielle Wyatt couldn't find a spot in the inaugural season. However, things would most likely change in future editions as more teams can be introduced and many more players would get a spot and chance top showcase their talent in the Women's Premiere League.
Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken ? Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricketDanielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 14, 2023
Also Read
- Dreamt Of Playing In WPL, Heartbroken: England's Danielle Wyatt Emotional Message, As She Fails To Find Bids In Inaugural WPL Auction
- Capri Global Holdings Private Limited’s Franchise In Inaugural Edition Of WPL To Be Called UP Warriorz
- WPL 2023: Dates, Venues And Auction Date of Women's Premier League Are Out | Check Here
- WPL: Blockbuster Opening Expected With Ambani's Mumbai Taking On Adani's Ahmedabad
- Arjun Tendulkar Dating Beautiful English Cricketer, Viral Pictures Spark Rumours
Also Read More News ›
- Dreamt Of Playing In WPL, Heartbroken: England's Danielle Wyatt Emotional Message, As She Fails To Find Bids In Inaugural WPL Auction
- Capri Global Holdings Private Limited’s Franchise In Inaugural Edition Of WPL To Be Called UP Warriorz
- WPL 2023: Dates, Venues And Auction Date of Women's Premier League Are Out | Check Here
- WPL: Blockbuster Opening Expected With Ambani's Mumbai Taking On Adani's Ahmedabad
- Arjun Tendulkar Dating Beautiful English Cricketer, Viral Pictures Spark Rumours
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS