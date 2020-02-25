The semi-final clash of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 between Saurashtra and Gujarat will become the first such fixture to have Decision Review System (DRS). Each team will have a maximum of four referrals per innings during the semi-final that gets underway from Saturday in Rajkot. <p></p> <p></p>It will be a first in Ranji Trophy history that the referral system has been implemented for a match. <p></p> <p></p>"First time in Ranji Trophy, Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) is being introduced. Semi-final matches and final match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will have DRS system," Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a press release on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>However, the DRS won't have the Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge. <p></p> <p></p>"Where a request for a player review results in the original on-field decision being reversed, then the Player Review shall be categorised as successful and shall not count towards the innings limit," the release added. <p></p> <p></p>The decision was taken after few umpiring howlers in the knockout games last season. <p></p> <p></p>Last year, BCCI General Manager Saba Karim had revealed that the DRS will be implemented for the knockout stage (quarter-finals onwards). However, last week he said the plan was to use them from the semi-final stage. <p></p> <p></p>Saurashtra have entered the last-four stage for the sixth time in their history and will face Gujarat at the SCA stadium in Khandheri. <p></p> <p></p>In the other semi-final, Bengal will square off against Karnataka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Monday.