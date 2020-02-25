The semi-final clash of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 between Saurashtra and Gujarat will become the first such fixture to have Decision Review System (DRS). Each team will have a maximum of four referrals per innings during the semi-final that gets underway from Saturday in Rajkot.

It will be a first in Ranji Trophy history that the referral system has been implemented for a match.

“First time in Ranji Trophy, Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) is being introduced. Semi-final matches and final match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will have DRS system,” Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a press release on Tuesday.

However, the DRS won’t have the Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge.

“Where a request for a player review results in the original on-field decision being reversed, then the Player Review shall be categorised as successful and shall not count towards the innings limit,” the release added.

The decision was taken after few umpiring howlers in the knockout games last season.

Last year, BCCI General Manager Saba Karim had revealed that the DRS will be implemented for the knockout stage (quarter-finals onwards). However, last week he said the plan was to use them from the semi-final stage.

Saurashtra have entered the last-four stage for the sixth time in their history and will face Gujarat at the SCA stadium in Khandheri.

In the other semi-final, Bengal will square off against Karnataka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Monday.