DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 Match 29: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Top Picks,

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUB vs SHA at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Tuesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs SHA match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 22. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. With all the four semifinal berths being confirmed, this match will be a dead-rubber for both teams. Sharjah and Dubai left it late, but have somehow managed to get the job done. This game will not have much at stake, but the winner will walk away with the prize of finishing third in the league phase. With four wins and a no-result in nine matches, Sharjah are occupying the third spot. On the other hand, Dubai have also won four out of their nine games.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Dubai Pulse Secure and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 6 PM IST – December 22.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

DUB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Fayyaz Ahmad, Adnaan Khan

Batsmen Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Rudra Mahadev

All-rounders Kashif Daud (C), Umair Ali, Muhammad Hassan (VC)

Bowlers Hafeez Rahman, Ali Nasser, Arsalan Javed

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB) Key Players

Adnaan Khan

Muhammad Usman

Saqib Manshad

Nilansh Keswani

Shahrukh Sheikh

Tahir Latif

Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SHA) Key Players

Fayyaz Ahmed

Khalid Shah

Renjit Mani

Umair Ali

Faisal Altaf

Kashif Daud

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Dubai: Adnaan Khan (wk), Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan.

DUB vs SHA Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SHA): Mohammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Renjth Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Hafeez Rahman, Arslan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan Baraki, Mohammed Halan Harris, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul.

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB): Adnaan Khan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Saqib Manshad, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Bilal Cheema, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Ahaan Fernandes.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.