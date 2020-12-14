DUC vs CON Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Duchesses vs Coronations Women Match at Newlands, Cape Town 05:30 AM IST December 14, Monday

DUC vs CON Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Duchesses vs Coronations Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s DUC vs CON at Newlands, Cape Town. The excitement of women’s cricket continues as Women’s Super League is all set to get underway on Monday in South Africa. In another exciting contest of Women’s Super League, Duchesses will take on Coronations in the match 2 at Newlands, Cape Town. The Women’s Super League DUC vs CON match will begin at 05.30 PM IST – December 14 in India. The pitch will be ideal for both bowlers and batswomen in Cape town. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Women’s Super League Match 2- DUC vs CON Dream11 Team Prediction, Duchesses vs Coronations Women Dream11 Tips, DUC vs CON Probable Playing XIs, DUC vs CON Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

TOSS: The Women’s Super League Match 2 toss between Duchesses vs Coronations Women will take place at 05.00 PM (IST) – December 14 in India.

Time: 05.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: T Brits

Batswomen L Wolvaardt, M Du Preez, F Tunnicliffe, R Searle

All-Rounders N De Klerk, K Thompson, S Luus

Bowlers A Khaka, R Ntozakhe, Z Mali

DUC vs CON Probable Playing XIs

Duchesses Predicted Playing XI: Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Monalisa Legodi

Coronations Predicted Playing XI: Nadine de Klerk (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe

DUC vs CON Squads

Duchesses: Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk

Coronations: Nadine de Klerk (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula

