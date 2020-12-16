DUC vs STL Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super League Match 5

DUC vs STL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Duchesses vs Starlights Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DUC vs STL at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town: In another exciting encounter of Women’s Super League 2020, Duchesses will take on Starlights at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Wednesday – December 16. The Big Bash League – T20 Duchesses vs Starlights match will begin at 12.30 PM IST. The Duchesses have two losses in a row and are out of the race to win the trophy in the third edition of the Women’s T20 Super League. The Sune Luus led-side will hope to finish their campaign on a brighter note. Starlights, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against the Thistles after they failed to chase 101 runs. The side only managed to get 89 runs on the board and ultimately fell short by 11 runs. In their second match, they edged past the Coronations by a margin of two runs. Here is the Women’s Super League Dream11 Guru Tips and DUC vs STL Dream11 Team Prediction, DUC vs STL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUC vs STL Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Duchesses vs Starlights, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The Women’s Super League match toss between Duchesses vs Starlights will take place at 12 PM IST – December 16.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

DUC vs STL My Dream11 Team

S Jafta, G Jafta, L Goodall, A Styen, A Drecksen, S Luus (VC), N Shangase, M Klaas (C), T L Roux, E Yekile and Z Mali.

Duchesses (DUC) Key Players

Faye Tunnicliffe

Gandhi Jafta

Sune Luus

Micheala Andrews

Zintle Mali

Starlights (STL) Key Players

Lizelle Lee

Andrie Steyn

Lara Goodall

Annerie Dercksen

Masabata Klaas

DUC vs STL Probable Playing XIs

Duchesses: Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Michaela Kirk.

Starlights: Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile.

DUC vs STL SQUADS

Duchesses: Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.

Starlights: Chloe Tryon (c), Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Leah Jones, Nondumiso Shangase, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum Le Roux, Annerie Dercksen, Christine Tomlinson, Khushi Mistry, Evodia Yekile.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STL Dream11 Team/ DUC Dream11 Team/ Starlights Dream11 Team Prediction/ Duchesses Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Women’s Super League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.