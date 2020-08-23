DUCC vs RTCC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Hungary At GB Oval, August 23, 2:30 PM IST Sunday

DUCC vs RTCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 – Hungary – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DUCC vs RTCC, 6th Match at GB Oval, Szodliget: The European Cricket T10 Series continues with the latest iteration in Hungary where four teams are battling across eight matches in two days for the title. The four teams are Baggy Blues Cricket Club, Cobra Cricket Club, Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Royal Tigers Cricket Club.

Four matches were played on Saturday with Tigers and Dunabogdany winning both their matches to take the top two spots respectively. In the sixth match of the event, the two unbeaten teams of the tournament Dunabogdany and Royal Tigers will lock horns in what also be the final league match before the semifinals and the final.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Hungary for the league match between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Royal Tigers Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

DUCC vs RTCC My Dream11 Team

Steffan Gooch (captain), Ali Yalmaz (vice-captain), Harsh Mandhyan, Izhar Khan, Habib Deldar, Bibek Singh, Izaz Ali, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja, Bobby Patel, Amit Parihar

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club Full Squads

DUCC: Vinod Kumar, Ali Yalmaz, Anil Pattanaik, Izhar Khan, Izaz Ali, Ali Farasat, Bobby Patel, Amit Parihar, Rohit Kumar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Probal Rudra, Deeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Prarhihar, Loysten Sebastian, Salman Jamil

RTCC: Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Maaz Bhaiji, Abhitesh Prashar, Omer Zahid, Sameer Khan, Steffan Gooch, Zeechan Kukikhel, Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Nishantha Liyanage, Habib Deldar, Ali Haider, Safi Zahir, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akaramullah Malikzada

