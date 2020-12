ECB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 6 10:30 PM IST Monday

ECB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20

ECB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

ECB Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D20 Tournament 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s ECB vs DUB at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: The sixth match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between ECB Blues and Dubai. ECB Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ECB vs DUB, Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 2020, ECB Blues Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ECB vs DUB T20 match, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Dubai, Fantasy Prediction – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20.

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between ECB Blues and Dubai will take place at 10:00 PM IST December 7.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ECB vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Fahad Nawaz (captain), Vritya Aravind (vice-captain), Adnaan Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Aryan Lakra, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Shiekh, Karthik Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia

ECB Blues vs Dubai Full Squads

ECB Blues: Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmad, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Vritya Aravind, Basil Hameed

Dubai: Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema, Syed Muhammad Haider, Rudra Mahadev, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Saqib Manshad, Rahul Bhatia

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ECB Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Emirates D20 Tournament 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.