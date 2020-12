ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 2

Dream11 Team Prediction

ECB vs SHA: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Emirates D20 – T20 Semi-Final 2:

ECB Blues will lock horns against Sharjah in the second semi-final of the Emirates D20 League on Wednesday. The Blues lost their last game to Ajman but have won seven of their ten games in this year’s tournament and hence have progressed thus far.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between ECB Blues vs Sharjah will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team

Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-captain: Kashif Daud

Predicted playing XIs

Emirates Cricket Board: Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Palaniappan Meiyappan

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Mohammed Halan, Muhammad Boota (WK), Badiuzzama Sayed, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

Squads

Emirates Cricket Board: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota (WK), Nathan Shibu (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

