The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said it will follow UK government’s advice even as they continue to work together to establish when play can resume in a safe environment.

ECB’s comments have come after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown won’t be ease anytime soon considering the transmission rate of the deadly coronavirus.

“We want to encourage more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise,” Johnson said. “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own households.”

In a statement, ECB said, “We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress.”

“ECB is aware of the government’s announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice,” it added.

ECB has already cancelled its ambitious tournament The Hundred to next year apart from postponing the home series against West Indies and Pakistan.

After the latest announcement, Australia’s white-ball tour of England in July also looks doubtful when they were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer,” the statement read.

In the UK, over two lakh people have been infected and over 31,000 deaths have been reported so far.

Globally, it has infected more than four million people and caused close to three lakh deaths.