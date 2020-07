ECC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Finnish Premier League T20 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Empire CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club at Kerava National Cricket Ground July 21 8.30 PM IST

ECC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Finnish Premier League T20 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Empire CC v

ECC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Empire CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ECC vs GHG at Kerava National Ground: In an exciting Finnish Premier League T20 contest on Tuesday evening, Empire CC will take on GYM Helsinki Gymkhana at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs GHG will begin at 8.30 PM IST on July 21. ECC are currently on the second spot of the points table with seven wins and two losses in nine matches so far. Empire CC have already qualified for the semifinals.

On the other hand, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, have been seen struggling to get going in the season. They are currently on the fourth position in the standings with four wins, four losses and one draw in the competition so far.

TOSS – The toss between Empire CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

ECC vs GHG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans (C)

Batsmen: Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas

All-rounders: Amjad Sher (vc), Raaz Mohammad, Pankaj Saharan

Bowlers: Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, I Yousuf

ECC vs GHG Probable Playing XIs

Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans (wk), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar (wk), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan.

ECC vs GHG Squads

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ECC Dream11 Team/ GHG Dream11 Team/ Empire CC Dream11 Team/ GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.