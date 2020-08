ECC vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 7, 5:00 PM IST

ECC vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 7,

ECC vs MAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ECC vs MAL at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: In the Shield Final of ECS Malmo, Evergreen Cricket Club take on Malmo Cricket Club at 5:00 pm IST.

A total of ten teams took part in the event, segregated into two groups of five each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club are in Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cric8ket Club fall under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Evergreen Cricket Club and Malmo Cricket Club will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden

ECC vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Ahmer Ali (captain), Asif Kalyal (vice-captain), Raees Ahmed, Saqib Latif, Tauqeer Ahmed, Umar Nawaz, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Zahid Kaini, Hassan Zaigham, Harris Aziz

ECC vs MAL Squads

ECC: Zahid Kaini, Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmed, Shamraiz Iqbal, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad

MCC: Harris Aziz, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Sunny Sharma, Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan

