ECS T10 – Cyprus LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

Over the course of seven days starting August 24, five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches. There’s plenty of action for the week ahead with five matches scheduled a day from Monday to Thursday. The knockouts including the two semis and a third-place playoff are scheduled for Friday.

The teams finishing at the top four spots will progress to the last-four stage while the loser of the two semis will again square off for the third-place.

All the matches are scheduled to be played at picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

ECS T10 – Cyprus Schedule (Time in IST)

(Schedule as per ECN)

August 24, Monday

Match 1: Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC 12:30 am

Match 2: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 2:30 pm

Match 3: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC 4:30 pm

Match 4: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Riyann CC 6:30 pm

August 25, Tuesday

Match 5: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyann CC 12:30 am

Match 6: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyann CC 2:30 pm

Match 7: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

Match 8: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers 6:30 pm

August 26, Wednesday

Match 9: Nicosia Tigers CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC 2:30 pm

Match 10: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 4:30 pm

August 27, Thursday

Match 11: Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers 12:30 am

Match 12: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Riyaan CC 2:30 pm

Match 13: Nicosia Tigers CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters 4:30 pm

August 28, Friday

Match 14: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 12:30 pm

Match 15: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 2:30 pm

Match 16: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 am

August 29, Saturday

Match 17: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers 11:30 am

Match 18: Riyaan CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 1:30 pm

Match 19: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 3:30 pm

Match 20: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyaan CC 5:30 pm

August 30, Sunday

First Semifinal 11:30 am

Second Semifinal 1:30 pm

Third-Place Playoff 4:30 pm

ECS Cyprus Final 8:00 pm

ECS T10 – Cyprus Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Nicosia XI Fighters Squad: Alvi Chowdhury, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain

Nicosia Tigers: F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

Riyaan CC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

ECS T10 – Cyprus Live Streaming Details in India

TV: Not Available

Streaming: FanCode App