<b>Kolkata, May 23: </b>Gujarat Titans' wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha made a huge statement on Monday ahead of Qualifier 1 game against Rajasthan Royals as he announced Motera as his 'home' stadium instead of Eden Gardens. <p></p> <p></p>It would not have been easy for the Gujarat Titans gloveman to return to the venue, where he made a dream Ranji debut with a hundred in 2007, but won't play for the state after a run-in with the establishment. <p></p> <p></p>Saha is seeking an exit from Bengal domestic cricket after a CAB official questioned his commitment for his state Ranji team. <p></p> <p></p>"Here, I'm representing Gujarat so my home ground is Motera Stadium, I believe in that. Since I'm no longer with KKR, the Eden is not my home," Saha said in a virtual media interaction ahead of their IPL Qualifier One clash against Rajasthan Royals. <p></p> <p></p>While he called Motera his home ground, ironically, not a single match of the ongoing IPL has been played in Ahmedabad till now. <p></p> <p></p>Asked whether he would be seen playing for Bengal at the Eden again, the 37-year-old said: "I'm not able to answer the second part of your question." <p></p> <p></p>"I might have played a lot of games here in the past but I'm here to play an away game," Saha said. <p></p> <p></p>The veteran stumper Saha was at loggerheads with the establishment of Cricket Association of Bengal after they named him for the Ranji Trophy quarter final against Jharkhand without his consent. <p></p> <p></p>Saha was annoyed that CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das questioned his commitment after he pulled out of Ranji league stage. <p></p> <p></p>Saha is peeved that his state association has not supported him during his 'tough times'. He has verbally sought an no-objection certificate (NOC) from CAB to quit Bengal. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>