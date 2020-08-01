<strong>Eid Mubarak 2020:</strong> As the world unites to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid on August 1, the Indian cricket fraternity also took to social media to wish their fans and gave a glimpse of what they have been upto on a special day. From the Pathan brothers to India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, all wished their fans on the day. <p></p> <p></p>The Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf shared a picture that features their father as Rohit decided to keep it simple as he wished Eid to all his fans. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spreadlove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spreadlove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IrfanPathan</a> <a href="https://t.co/l1U954Ys4L">pic.twitter.com/l1U954Ys4L</a></p> <p></p> Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamyusufpathan/status/1289414435161874434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Irfan, on the other hand, shared an important message. His post read, "May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EidMubarak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EidMubarak</a> <a href="https://t.co/MnFXSST9AA">pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1289406548221943808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EidAlAdha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EidAlAdha</a> to all celebrating. Have a good one. <a href="https://t.co/leqsze0inp">pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp</a></p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1289422865616351232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing all my Muslim friends Eid Mubarak !! May this Eid bring peace , harmony n prosperity <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EidAlAdha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EidAlAdha</a> <a href="https://t.co/67SzxJYytL">pic.twitter.com/67SzxJYytL</a></p> <p></p> Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) <a href="https://twitter.com/MithunManhas/status/1289423429087555584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating &#x1f607;&#x1f64c; Stay Safe. Stay Blessed. &#x270c;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1289386194690666499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Eid-al-Adha/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha</strong></a>, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will be celebrated on <strong>August 1, 2020,</strong> in India and other parts of the world. <p></p> <p></p>In 2020, celebrations will be different all across the world due to the threat of coronavirus and communal Eid prayers or celebratory meals with extended families might not happen.