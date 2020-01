Elbow Injury Rules Jofra Archer Out From T20I Series Against South Africa

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa that gets underway from February 12, the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the England pacer returned to the UK on Tuesday evening and is determined to regain fitness after sustaining soreness to his right elbow. The elbow injury forced him out of the second and third Test initially on the South Africa tour and eventually the fourth one as well after aggravating the injury in the warm-ups. England won all those three games to clinch a come-from-behind 3-1 series win.

During the tour of South Africa, Archer managed one appearance on the red-ball leg of the tour, picking up five wickets in opening Test that England lost by 107 runs in Centurion.

Archer, who wasn’t a part of the ODI squad, will be replaced in the T20I side by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood, who in return will now extend his stay in South Africa beyond the ODIs he was originally picked for.

The three-match ODI series kicks off on February 4 in Cape Town, following two 50-overs practice games for the visitors.