EN-W vs IN-W England Women vs India Women 1st WODI at Bristol 3:00 PM IST June 27 Sunday

TOSS: The Only Test match toss between England Women vs India Women will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – June 27, Sunday.

Time: 3:O0 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Amy Jones

Batsmen Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (VC)

All-rounders Heather Knight (C), Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver, Sneh Rana

Bowlers Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Pooja Vastrakar

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Windfield Hill, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Anya Shrubsole

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

