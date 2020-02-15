Dream11 Team Prediction

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Fantasy Cricket Tips 4th Warm-up Match England Women vs New Zealand Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, South Australia 9:30 AM IST:

England women have not had a good run entering the big World tournament as they could not make it to the finals in the recently-concluded tri-nation series. They would lock horns with New Zealand in a warm-up match. The NZ side has been in dominant form after beating South Africa 3-1 recently. Both sides would like to tighten the screws before the tournament opener.

TOSS – The toss between England Women vs New Zealand Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Rachel Priest, Amy Jones

Batters Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (VC), Nat Sciver

Bowlers Kate Cross, Anna Peterson, Jess Kerr

SQUADS

England Women:

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole (vice-capt), Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest (wk)

