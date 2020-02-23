EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s EN-W vs SA-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS The toss between England Women and South Africa Women will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) on February 23.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

EN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Danielle Wyatt (captain), Dan van Niekerk (vice-captain), Amy Jones, Lizelle Lee, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

EN-W vs SA-W Squads

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (kw), Danielle Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba

