Dream11 Team England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s EN-W vs WI-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is currently being held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It is a standalone tournament, held eight months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions. For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the ICC announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between England Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Lee Ann Kirby, Heather Knight (VC), Danielle Wyatt, Shemaine Campbell, Amy Jones (WK), Natalie Sciver (C), Katherine Brunt, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbell (WK), Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

Vice-captain Options: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin

Squads

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor(c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

