Ben Stokes starred for England as the hosts crushed the Windies by 113 runs to win the 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday, and square the series 1-1. On the final day, England set Windies a target of 312, and Stuart Broad - who was left out in the first Test came up with the goods as he picked three for 42 to bundle out the tourists for 198. <p></p> <p></p>But it was set up by Dominic Sibley (120) and Ben Stokes (176) in the first innings after Windies won the toss - and looking at the overcast conditions asked the hosts to bat first. England put up a mammoth 469 for nine before declaring. Roston Chase was the pick of Windies bowlers as he picked up five wickets for 172 runs. <p></p> <p></p>All Windies could manage was 287 in their first innings, giving England a 182-run-lead. Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68), and Roston Chase (51) got the fifties, but none of them could carry on to get a three-figure score and that did not help the Windies side - who had taken the lead in the series. For England, Broad and Chris Woakes picked up three wickets apiece. <p></p> <p></p>After having lost out a day due to rain, in the second innings, England showed intent as they promoted Ben Stokes up the order and it paid off as he smashed a breathtaking 57-ball 78* before the hosts declared at 129 for three. <p></p> <p></p>As expected, Stokes was awarded the Man of the Match for his all-round performance. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> England 469/9d and 129/3d (Stokes 78*; Roach 2/37) vs West Indies 287 all-out and 198 all-out (Blackwood 55, Brooks 62; Broad 3/42) <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;