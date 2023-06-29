ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Weather Update: Rain in London May Force Washout On Day 2 Of Ashes Test At Lord's

Rain in London might spoil action on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord's Stadium

Updated: June 29, 2023 12:20 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Australia enjoyed a strong start to the opening day of the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 against hosts England at Lord's. However, bad weather might spoil the fun for both teams and cricket fans all across the world as London rain is likely to spoil action on Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test.

There is a 100 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and that is not good news for cricket fans. However, it is not sure if play is completely washed out on the second day or not. The temperature would remain around 23 degrees Celcius. Although, if the rain stops the overcast conditions will favour the English bowlers. Both Broad and Anderson love such conditions and become much more lethal.

Australia Post 339/5 On Day 1 David Warner (66), Travis Head (77), and Steve Smith (85*) all scored half-centuries on the opening day as Australia put some miles into the legs of England's seam attack, with Ben Stokes having included an additional pace option rather than a spinner in his side to replace the recovering Moeen Ali, reports ICC.

That additional pacer was the pick of the quick bowlers for England on the day, with Josh Tongue removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2/88.

But, on an overcast day, England's bowling posed surprisingly few questions of an Australian top order who piled on the runs.

Two wickets in an over for Joe Root helped give England some hope late on, but it was Australia who enjoyed the best of a day that saw Smith reach 9000 Test runs in few innings than any previous Australian batter, and Nathan Lyon become only the sixth player ever to be selected in 100 consecutive Tests.