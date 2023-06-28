New Delhi: The 2nd Ashes 2023 Test between Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia was halted for a few minutes after Oil protestors invaded the Lord's Stadium in London on Wednesday. English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow took matters into his own hands and carried one of the protestors off the field.

The video of this is now going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, fans are appreciating the pictures as one of the most iconic moments. The match resumed after a few minutes of disturbance.