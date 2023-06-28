ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
Jonny Bairstow carried an oil protestor off the field during the 2nd Ashes Test played between England and Australia. The video of this is now going viral on the social media.
New Delhi: The 2nd Ashes 2023 Test between Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia was halted for a few minutes after Oil protestors invaded the Lord's Stadium in London on Wednesday. English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow took matters into his own hands and carried one of the protestors off the field.
The video of this is now going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, fans are appreciating the pictures as one of the most iconic moments. The match resumed after a few minutes of disturbance.
Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he's putting the ironing board away. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/G7f5HL4RY8
Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) June 28, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: ENG Opt To Bowl | FULL SCORECARD
Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large
'Root Playing Bazball Is Keeping Us In Game': Marnus Labuschagne Ahead Of Lord's Test Against England
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 19 - ODI
27 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 82 runs
Ireland Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 20 - ODI
27 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 138 runs
Zimbabwe Vs USA Live Cricket Score - Match 17 - ODI
26 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat USA by 304 runs
West Indies Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - Match 18 - ODI
26 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
West Indies tied with Netherlands (Netherlands win Super Over by 22 runs)
Advertisement
COMMENTS