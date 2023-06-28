Advertisement

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Jonny Bairstow carried an oil protestor off the field during the 2nd Ashes Test played between England and Australia. The video of this is now going viral on the social media.

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
Updated: June 28, 2023 4:01 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The 2nd Ashes 2023 Test between Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia was halted for a few minutes after Oil protestors invaded the Lord's Stadium in London on Wednesday. English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow took matters into his own hands and carried one of the protestors off the field.

The video of this is now going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, fans are appreciating the pictures as one of the most iconic moments. The match resumed after a few minutes of disturbance.

Also Read

More News ›
ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: ENG Opt To Bowl | FULL SCORECARD
Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large
'Root Playing Bazball Is Keeping Us In Game': Marnus Labuschagne Ahead Of Lord's Test Against England
"Moeen Ali With His Injured Finger Would Be A Gamble": Nasser Hussain Warns England
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: ENG Opt To Bowl | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, C...

ODI World Cup 2023: 'India-Pakistan Semifinal Match At Eden Gardens Would Be A Dream', Hopes Sourav Ganguly's Brother

ODI World Cup 2023: 'India-Pakistan Semifinal Match At Eden ...

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices India To Rethink Opening Pair Ahead ODI World Cup 2023

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices Ind...

Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large

Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord...

Advertisement