ENG vs AUS Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of Today’s 3rd ODI Match England vs Australia, Manchester 5:30 PM IST

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips, Fantasy Prediction

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI Match 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs AUS at Old Trafford, Manchester: In the third and final one-day international of the series, England will once again square off against arch-rivals Australia on Wednesday – September 16. The 3rd ODI ENG vs AUS promises to be another high-voltage battle which will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. England vs Australia match will commence at 5.30 PM IST. With the series level at 1-1, the winner of the third ODI will take the series in addition to 10 vital points on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. After suffering a collapse in the second ODI to concede a game from an advantageous position for the second time on the tour, Australia will look to get their act right for the third and deciding match on Wednesday. England, on the other hand, must be delighted about their ability to bounce back from seemingly hopeless situations time and time again, will be keen to identify issues landing them in tough spots in the first place.

TOSS: England vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, David Warner (C), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer (VC), Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey/Josh Phillipe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins/Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood..

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye.

