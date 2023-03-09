New Delhi: Bangladesh has inflicted a heavy defeat on the guests England in the 1st T20I of England tour of Bangladesh. The hosts have won the 1st T20I with six wickets chasing the 156-run target in 18 overs.

England, after losing the toss to Bangladesh, who chose to bowl first start off their game pretty well as both of their opener Phil Salt and Joss Buttler, looked in pretty good touch. Skipper Buttler played a fantastic knock of 67 runs, and together they put on a partnership of 80 runs. The English side could not stabilize as they lost wickets regularly.

Najmul Hossain's thunderous knock of 51 runs in just 30 balls with a mighty 170-run strike rate framed Bangladesh's victory in the match. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also played his part of 34 runs in 24 balls to take the team to victory. Shakib did terrific with the ball, as the captain gave just 26 runs in his four-over spell as well as the crucial wicket of David Malan.