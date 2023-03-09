ENG Vs BAN, 1st T20I: Najmul Hossain's Heroics Lead Bangladesh To Six-Wicket Win
Najmul Hossain's thunderous knock of 51 runs in just 30 balls with a mighty 170-run strike rate framed Bangladesh's victory in the match.
New Delhi: Bangladesh has inflicted a heavy defeat on the guests England in the 1st T20I of England tour of Bangladesh. The hosts have won the 1st T20I with six wickets chasing the 156-run target in 18 overs.
Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs England: 1st T20iBangladesh won by 6 wickets Full Match Details: https://t.co/QuKBNLkVtK#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/e3T8v4Mz6Q Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 9, 2023
England, after losing the toss to Bangladesh, who chose to bowl first start off their game pretty well as both of their opener Phil Salt and Joss Buttler, looked in pretty good touch. Skipper Buttler played a fantastic knock of 67 runs, and together they put on a partnership of 80 runs. The English side could not stabilize as they lost wickets regularly. Najmul Hossain's thunderous knock of 51 runs in just 30 balls with a mighty 170-run strike rate framed Bangladesh's victory in the match. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also played his part of 34 runs in 24 balls to take the team to victory. Shakib did terrific with the ball, as the captain gave just 26 runs in his four-over spell as well as the crucial wicket of David Malan.
A brilliant knock of 51 Runs from Najmul Hossain Shanto #BCB | #Cricket | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/uIY3aLoffRBangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 9, 2023
22-year-old Bangladeshi batsman Towhid Hridoy made his T20 international debut in the match. He scored 24 runs in the game, smashing two fours and a six.
Stepping onto the world stage, Towhid Hridoy is ready to make his mark on the international scene.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/XTMih8PCIMBangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 9, 2023
The confident Bangladesh side will face England in the 2nd T20I on March 12 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
