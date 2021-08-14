<strong>London:</strong> England captain Joe Root continued his dream run with an artistic 22nd hundred to ensure a morale-boosting first-innings lead as the second Test against India is poised for an interesting finish in the next couple of days. <p></p> <p></p>Root (180 not out), who scored his second successive hundred of this series, took England from a position of weakness to strength with the first innings total of 391 after India scored 364 in their first essay. <p></p> <p></p>More than the quantum of lead which stands at 27 currently, it is the psychological advantage that England gained after a poor first day which will put them in good stead as their bowlers would go flat out to dismiss the low on confidence Indian middle-order cheaply on the fourth day. <p></p> <p></p>En route his 321-ball knock, Root became the first England captain to hit five hundreds in a season and also complete a personal milestone of 9000 Test runs while clinically annihilating the Indian attack which has till now failed to crack the 'Root Code'. <p></p> <p></p>If these records were not enough, he is also now the first English captain with six 150 plus scores, a testimony to his knack of hitting 'Daddy Hundreds'. <p></p> <p></p>His sequence of scores now reads 64, 109, 180* in this series. What makes him more special is the fact that he had made an attack, which otherwise gave a decent account of themselves, look pedestrian with his counter-punches that included 18 boundaries. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammed Siraj (30-7-94-4) had the most number of wickets but bowled too many boundary balls in that first session along with Mohammed Shami (26-3-94-2), who would like to forget this innings in a hurry. <p></p> <p></p>Old workhorse Ishant Sharma (24-4-69-3) once again did his part but at times looked tired in his later spells although the in-cutter that cleaned up Jos Buttler (23) would be any pacer's dream. <p></p> <p></p>But England batting was all about Root and how he controlled the narrative with superb technique and the sublime range of strokes on the off-side. <p></p> <p></p>Unlike India's tour of 2018, Root has now a reduced backfoot trigger movement and the front-foot rather than going across the off-stump moves a shade towards middle-stump. This slight tweak gives more chance of playing the drives through the off-side. <p></p> <p></p>Jonny Bairstow (57 off 107 balls) did help him with a 121 run stand for the fourth wicket as the first session was a virtual nightmare for Indian bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>Root's gameplan actually upset India's strategy as the first hour on third morning produced 54 runs with a flurry off boundaries coming off Siraj and Shami. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli's decision to not start with Ishant or Bumrah first-up didn't help the cause as runs leaked easily in the form of cover and square drives and along with the whip through mid-wicket region. <p></p> <p></p>It did help that the pitch was best for batting on the third day and Root wasn't going to let the chance of making merry go abegging on a sunny Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>As many as 97 and 98 runs were scored in first two sessions, signalling the plight of the Indian bowling attack. <p></p> <p></p>Root started the first session with a square drive off Siraj to reach his third successive fifty-plus score in the series. <p></p> <p></p>After a wicketless first session, India did enjoy some good moments when Siraj got Bairstow with a bumper and Ishant bowled Buttler but Moeen Ali was again given loose balls on platter as England closed in on the lead. <p></p> <p></p>From 341 for 5, there was another lower-order slump which had England at 358 for 8 before Root played a flick off Siraj to give his team the lead. <p></p> <p></p>And as if to celebrate, he played a reverse ramp shot off Siraj and then smote over mid-wicket to increase India's miseries.